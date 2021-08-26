4NEW (KWATT) Price Down 31.2% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $57,369.60 and approximately $2,789.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

