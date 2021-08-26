4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $498,914.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

