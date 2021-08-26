$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

BAK stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

