$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce sales of $5.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $22.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.03 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

