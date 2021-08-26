$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

