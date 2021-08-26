$6.29 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report sales of $6.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $25.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

