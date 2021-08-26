6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Trading 257.1% Higher

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD) traded up 257.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

