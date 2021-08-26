843,496 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 843,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,107,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.