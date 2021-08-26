9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Buys $20,520.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Michael T. Constantino bought 18,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NMTR stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,021. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $313.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

