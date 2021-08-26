9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $313.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.