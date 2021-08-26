$95.00 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $95.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $385.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

