$976.36 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $976.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 901.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

