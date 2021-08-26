A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.