Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $124.94. 41,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

