Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $139,831,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.08. 82,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

