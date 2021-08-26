Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $169.10 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $459.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

