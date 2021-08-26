AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

