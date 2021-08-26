Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 87.1% in August

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

AWP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 324,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

