Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.41. Absci shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABSI shares. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last ninety days.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

