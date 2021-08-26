Abyss Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $315,545.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.