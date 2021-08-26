Achieve Life Sciences’ (ACHV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

