ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of ACI Worldwide worth $88,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

