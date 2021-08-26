ACoconut (AC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116,914.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $778,264.77 and approximately $116,914.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

