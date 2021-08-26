Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.50. Adagene shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $720.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Adagene by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.