ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 1,393,017 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,393,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,670,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 18.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 1.17% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,473. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

