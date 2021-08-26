ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

