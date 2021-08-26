ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $44.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

MA traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.86. 3,917,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

