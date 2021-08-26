ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 15,010 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.4% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $39,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.76. The company had a trading volume of 739,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,006. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.