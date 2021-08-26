ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 5,820 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $234.50. The stock had a trading volume of 667,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,845. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.