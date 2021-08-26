ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.4% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

