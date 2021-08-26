ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $25.86

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $26.75. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.43.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.