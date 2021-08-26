AdEx Network (ADX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.07 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $70.85 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 135,758,143 coins and its circulating supply is 127,315,667 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

