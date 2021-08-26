ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 9,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

