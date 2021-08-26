Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 48,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,523. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

