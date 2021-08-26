Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

ACET has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,893. The company has a market capitalization of $245.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

