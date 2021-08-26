Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,394 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adobe by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $653.99. 55,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.