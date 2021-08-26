Adshares (ADS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $270,292.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002920 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $270,292.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058129 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,199 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

