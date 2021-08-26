Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ATGE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

