Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,527 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

