Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,686 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.