Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

