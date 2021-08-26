Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1,594.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.38% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $723,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $39.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

