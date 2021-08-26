Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.