Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $13.14 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.