Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

