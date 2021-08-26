Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 143,869 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

BATS REM opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46.

