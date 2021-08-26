Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,969 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

