Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 63,437 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

