Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,788 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

