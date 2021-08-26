Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,623 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.